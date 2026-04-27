Kano Assembly confirmed Murtala Garo as the new Deputy Governor following Aminu Gwarzo's resignation

It is gathered that Garo brings over 20 years of public service experience to the role

Governor Abba Yusuf said his nomination aligns with Nigeria's constitutional procedures for deputy governor appointments

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Members of the Kano State House of Assembly have approved the nomination of Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor.

Garo’s emergence followed the resignation of a former deputy governor of Kano, Aminu Gwarzo, in March, 2026.

48-year-old Garo was described as an experienced political administrator with over two decades in public service.

The lawmakers confirmed Garo on Monday, April 27, 2026, following the presentation and adoption of the report of its ad hoc screening committee.

A 12-member committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Bello Butubutua, submitted its report during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore.

As reported by Channels Television, Butubutua said the nominee was thoroughly screened and found qualified for the position.

According to Butubutua, the committee carefully examined Garo’s academic credentials, professional experience, and personal background in line with the Assembly’s standard screening procedures.

He stated this while presenting the committee’s findings to the lawmakers at the Kano State House of Assembly.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had forwarded Garo’s nomination to the Kano Assembly on Wednesday, April 22, for screening and confirmation as deputy governor.

Yusuf explained that Garo’s nomination was in line with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which empowers a state governor to appoint a deputy governor in the event of a vacancy.

APC group reacts as Kano governor picks Garo

Recall that Governor Yusuf appointed Garo as Kano State's new Deputy Governor amid political support.

Emerging Progressive Leaders’ Forum praises Garo's track record and potential for unity within the APC.

Garo's appointment aims to strengthen governance and enhance political stability in Kano State.

Atiku's son-in-law endorsed as Kano deputy governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders endorsed Garo as the frontrunner for the vacant deputy governorship in Kano State.

Garo received nearly 90% support during a strategy meeting held on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The former commissioner's selection could strengthen APC unity and stabilize Kano's political landscape.

Source: Legit.ng