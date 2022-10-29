The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been tipped to win the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng reports that Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research made this prediction in its latest report.

The firm, which is a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating organisation, also added that Tinubu’s victory would trigger social instability and protests because of his party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The report said:

“We maintain our view that the ruling party’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate most likely to win the presidential election as a split opposition vote will favour the APC.

“Protests and social discontent are likely to ramp up in the aftermath of a Tinubu win since this would end the recent trend of the presidency alternating between Muslims and Christians.

“Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, there has been an informal agreement that resulted in the presidency alternating between northern and southern states, as well as between Christians and Muslims.

“A win for Tinubu would break with this unwritten tradition and likely fuel sentiment of perceived marginalisation among Christians.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the national coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard, Sunday Asefon promised on Wednesday, October 26, in Abuja to mobilise students to vote for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the 2023 presidential election.

It was reported that Asefon, former president, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the group would be the largest student movement targeted at actualising the “Renewed Hope’’ mandate.

Asefon added that the group members were ready to change the mind-sets of Nigerian students and awaken in them the spirit of nationalism and hard work.

