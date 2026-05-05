Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted who will reach the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of the first semi-final tonight

The two sides played a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with both teams scoring from the penalty spot

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted which team will reach the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8 pm, for the second leg of the semi-final.

Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

The two sides battled to a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid last week, thanks to Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez’s penalties.

Arsenal had a second penalty appeal denied by VAR after referee Daniel Makkelie pointed to the spot for David Hancko’s foul on Eberechi Eze.

The Gunners and Los Rojiblancos are the only side left in the competition yet to win the trophy, and one of them will reach the final for a shot at the trophy tonight.

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will face off in the second semi-final on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Mysterious cat predicts Arsenal vs Atletico

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for tonight.

The feline oracle backs Atletico Madrid to steal it at the Emirates Stadium and reach their first final in 2016, their third in history and under Diego Simeone.

The cat predicted a win for Atletico Madrid in the first leg, but the match finished in a draw, and could have gone either way between the two sides.

What the managers said

Mikel Arteta admits that tomorrow’s match is the biggest game of the season at the Emirates and he can feel his team’s energy as they hope to reach their second-ever final, the first in 20 years.

“I can't wait. I mean, I feel the energy in and amongst the team, our supporters, so these are the moments that we want to live together,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

“We had a lot of work as a club, as a team, after 20 years to be in this position again, and we are so hungry to get a game that we want tomorrow and go through to the final.”

Diego Simeone during his pre-match conference ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Diego Simeone rejected the insinuation that his team is under pressure, claiming that it is just a game of football where whichever team plays best will win.

“It’s nothing more than a football match, and whoever plays better will have a better chance of winning,” he said as quoted by Into the Calderon.

“Within that, each team has our own strengths, and we’ll do our thing to try to make the most of our strengths, and I’m sure the Arsenal coach will try to maximize theirs.”

Why Arsenal were denied a penalty

Legit.ng previously reported that UEFA explained why Arsenal were denied a second penalty against Atletico Madrid, which could have decided the first leg.

Dutch referee Daniel Makkelie initially pointed to the spot, but after an extensive video assistant referee monitor check, he cancelled his first decision.

Source: Legit.ng