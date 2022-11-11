Maverick entertainer and social engineer, Charly Boy, AKA AreaFada has explained why he left Nigeria amid his advocacy for a new Nigeria in 2023

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Charly Boy who is also a strong supporter of the Obi-Datti movement said he left Nigeria to cool his head

According to the AreaFada, going to recharge is the only way he can cope ahead of the 2023 election

Just like many Nigerians, ace entertainer Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy and AreaFada is looking forward to seeing his candidate emerge winner in the 2023 presidential election.

The actor is a supporter of Labour Party's Peter Obi and he recently revealed in an interview with Legit.ng why he decided to leave the country for a while.

Charly Boy reveals why he left Nigeria Photo credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy says he found a way to cope with upcoming election

According to the entertainer, the 2023 presidential election is a warfront and he had to find a way to cope which was leaving the country to reboot.

Speaking in pidgin English, he said:

“I say make I leave Nigeria small if my head go corrupt. Notin dey work for that toxic environment. I have to go and reboot, otherwise, how do I cope? I need to recharge and reboot make I come face war front.”

“That’s the only way I can cope ahead of the 2023 election. We all need that.”

Speaking on the many challenges in Nigeria that require cooling off outside the country, the AreaFada who is currently in the United Kingdom said that both the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively are just ‘cowboys’ and should not be given the opportunity they seek in government.

“My head is hot. Too many ‘nyamanyas’ are going on in that country. I need to cool off. I'm afraid of where we are heading. All these politicians from Tinubu to Atiku, we know that they are just cowboys.”

Faulting some of the youths who are ‘blindly’ following the likes of Dino Melaye and Reno Omokri, AreaFada said:

“Look at somebody called Dino Melaye, look at Reno, look at all of them, and you have people who are clapping for these people. Then you start to wonder, are the youths okay? Is something wrong with their heads?”

As for Charly Boy, the 2023 election is going to be a fight and he will be ready to give it what it takes after his deserved rest.

“All the ‘nyamanyas’ in the country actually took me away so I can have some rest and then return for the fight. It’s not over yet until it’s over.”

Charly Boy makes unbelievable promise to Peter Obi as campaign season draws near

One of Nigeria's entertainers and actors, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, promised to organise a mother of all protest for Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Charly Boy on his personal Twitter account said he publicly endorsed Obi on Kakaaki, one of AIT's morning programmes.

The actor and influencer declared his endorsement of Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election scheduled to take place in February next year.

