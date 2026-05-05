Breaking: Works Minister Umahi Signs Tinubu's Presidential Nomination Form

Works Minister Senator David Umahi signed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term nomination form, describing it as a “victory form” symbolising continuity in governance

Umahi said his endorsement reflected commitment to stability and consolidation of ongoing reforms under the current administration

The Minister expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, noting that sustained support and policy continuity had positioned the government for further national development

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has officially signed the nomination form of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, describing the document as a “victory form” and a symbol of continuity in governance.

Umahi made the declaration while reaffirming his support for the President’s re-election bid ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Works Minister Umahi Signs Tinubu's Presidential Nomination Form

Source: Twitter

Umahi says lauds Tinubu

The Works Minister said via Facebook that his endorsement reflected a broader commitment to sustaining ongoing reforms and ensuring stability in national development efforts under the current administration.

He stressed that the decision was rooted in a desire to consolidate progress already recorded across key sectors of the economy.

Umahi hails Tinubu's infrastructure drive

Umahi pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects across the country, particularly in the road sector, as evidence of the administration’s focus on long-term economic transformation.

He noted that the government’s interventions in road construction and rehabilitation were central to improving connectivity and stimulating growth.

He said:

“It is a collective commitment to continuity, stability, and the consolidation of gains recorded under the current administration,”

Confidence in Tinubu’s leadership

The Minister expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to complete ongoing projects and expand developmental initiatives across multiple sectors of the economy.

He added that the progress made so far provides a solid foundation for future national development.

Umahi also urged Nigerians and stakeholders to continue supporting the administration, arguing that consistent leadership remains essential for achieving long-term national objectives.

He maintained that policy continuity would help deliver more tangible results in the years ahead.

Faleke buys presidential form for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, had obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form valued at ₦100 million on behalf of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Faleke’s action marks one of the earliest visible steps towards the ruling party’s preparations for the next presidential contest.

Source: Legit.ng