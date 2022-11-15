A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Peoples Democratic Party to tighten their seatbelt ahead of the 2023 general election

Femi Fani-Kayode warned that the PDP votes in the southeast are already diluted by the flag bearer of the Labour Party

According to the former minister of aviation, APC has its stronghold in key states of the southeast region

Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has predicted that Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi will take votes from his colleague at the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, November 14, Fani-Kayode urged the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to worry more about Labour Party and Obi.

Fani-Kayode has said that Peter Obi is already diluting the political influence of the PDP in the southeast. Photo: Peter Obi, FFK

Source: UGC

He added that the Labour Party is currently diluting the political influence of the PDP’s in the southeast region.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The PDP has to worry more about the Southeast than we do. First of all, traditionally, the stronghold of the PDP has been the Southeast. Not so anymore.

"We have two exceptional governors there in Imo State and Ebonyi State who are doing very well and have built a broad base of support there."

APC have major states in the southeast in its pocket

Noting that the APC have support from key states in the region, Fani-Kayode said most Igbo leaders are not happy with Obi either.

He added:

“I can cite honourable men like Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, and a number of others. Right now, we have four or five states in the South-East. Soludo is also not too happy with PDP or even Peter Obi. So, it’s very clear that we are going to do well.

“We have made inroads in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu. PDP has lost support simply because Obi has taken from them and has deprived them of what was a traditional base for them."

Tension hits Obidients' camp as child activist drags Peter Obi, Labour Party to court

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had earlier been dragged to court over the involvement of an underage girl-child in his political campaign in Lagos state.

A child rights activist, Wale Ojo-Lanre filed a suit against Obi's use of a little Chioma Success as a poster girl for his 2023 presidential campaign as illegal, misleading, unlawful, exploitative and abusive.

Ojo-Lanre also demanded N50 million as damages against the first, second and third respondents for the violation of the Child Rights of the underage girl-child.

Trouble for 2023 candidates as former military head of state issues warning to Peter Obi, Tinubu, others

All presidential candidates seeking to contest the 2023 polls have been urged to caution their spokespersons.

This call to the presidential candidates was made by the National Peace Committee led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Rev. Fr. Matthew Kukah.

According to the NPC, it is important that the candidates and those who speak on their behalf take the peace accord signed ahead of the 2023 election to heart.

Source: Legit.ng