A former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has made a serious allegation against Peter Obi

The former Edo governor claimed that the Labour Party's presidential candidate is responsible for high unemployment in Nigeria

Oshiomhole noted that Obi has the biggest shopping mall in Abuja where all the goods are finished products

Auchi, Edo state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has been accused of being responsible for the high unemployment rate in Nigeria.

This allegation was made by a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshipomhole who flagged off his campaign in the Auchi area of Edo state recently.

Obi is said to have one of the biggest shopping malls in Abuja

Source: UGC

Oshiomole insisted that Obi contributed to Nigeria’s unemployment by importing already-finished goods, Vanguard reports.

According to the former Edo state governor, Obi has the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the goods in the complex are imported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“Obi owns the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the items sold there are imported.

“If he is selling imported wines, clothes, and other items, he is contributing to why Nigeria is going down because he is creating jobs abroad and importing unemployment to Nigeria."

2023 presidency: Why we are rejecting Peter Obi, Abuja pastors give reasons

In a move that raised more questions than answers, a delegation of Abuja-based pastors and bishops declared their support for the ambition of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to the clerics, Tinubu has the right frame of mind to rule the country.

Tinubu was endorsed by the clerics under the aegis of Nigerian Coalition of Pastors for Good Leadership.

In a statement jointly signed by the coalition president, Apostle Babatunde Oguntimehin, and secretary, Revd Friday Obi, the ministers disclosed that it would be unfair for Nigerians to sacrifice the capacity of the APC candidate on the altar of the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The statement read in part:

“For a start, we are fully in support of the power shift to South after President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, would have ruled for eight years. This is for equity and fairness as well as in the spirit of the existing unwritten rule to have power rotate between the north and the south."

Source: Legit.ng