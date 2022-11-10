The former governor of Anambra state has assured Nigerians that he will do all within his power, to make the country great again

The Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has promised the electorates that if given the opportunity to serve in 2023, he, with the support of his party will fix Nigeria

The presidential hopeful made this promise to electorates during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Benue on Wednesday, November 9

On Wednesday, November 9, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi visited Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, promising that the party will lift Nigeria out of its current situation and make things work again.

Addressing party faithful at IBB Square, Makurdi, during his campaign, Obi decried the backwardness of the country and the state and raised the hope that his administration, if given the mandate, would change things for the better, The Punch reported.

Peter obi has assured the electorates that he will fix Nigeria and make it great again if he emerges president in 2023. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He said,

“We will secure Nigeria and bring peace to Benue, and we will ensure that Benue works.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The way River Nile is to Egypt is how Rivers Niger and Benue ought to be to Nigeria, so if we are given the mandate, we will dredge both Niger and Benue rivers.”

Hold me responsible for my promises, Obi urged

He however asked his supporters who are mostly youths to hold him responsible as he vowed not to abandon them.

Similarly, the LP presidential candidate urged Nigerians to hold him accountable for any commitments he makes after winning the 2023 election.

He affirmed thus:

“FG under me and Datti will support every state. Everything I say today, take it. Hold us responsible. We will start building a new Nigeria where there will be law and peace.”

Chieftain blows hot, insists “Afenifere is fully Obidient, Fasoranti’s endorsement of Tinubu a joke”

Amid the politics of endorsement within the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere; a chieftain of the group, Gboyega Adejumo, has said that Afenifere is in full support of Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi.

He described as a joke, the endorsement of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by ex-Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on October 30, 2022.

Adejumo insisted that Afenifere under the leadership of Pa Ayo Adebanjo remains fully ‘Obidient’, a sobriquet for loyal supporters of Obi.

2023 presidency: 10 notable awards given to Peter Obi by different organisations

The 2023 presidential election is fast approaching and surprisingly, Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state has become one of the leading candidates to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi who has a large number of youths followers is contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Labour Party. He resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he discovered that things will not go in his favour at the primaries.

In this, report, Legit.ng presents to you some of the notable awards presented to the presidential candidate in the past.

Source: Legit.ng