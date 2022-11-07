Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation has reacted to the recent debates organised by Arise Television on Sunday, November 6

While faulting the Ifeanyi Okowa's representation of Atiku and the absence of Bola Tinubu, Doyin Okupe maintained henceforth Peter Obi will only attend debates meant for presidential candidates

Meanwhile, Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima said hectic campaign schedules were the reason for their absence at Sunday’s town hall meeting of presidential candidates in Abuja

The director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has said that Peter Obi will only appear at platforms alongside his peers and not representatives or surrogates of presidential candidates of other political parties.

Speaking at a press briefing that was attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, Okupe said the arrogance being showcased by presidential candidates of other political parties seeking to contest in the 2023 election is unimaginable.

In his address, Okupe said the plan to change Nigeria must be carried out with some level of orderliness.

His words:

"If we must change a nation we must be ready to follow order, if we want to have a presidential debate, let it be that not a mix match."

"Let us begin to learn things properly. If you cannot come just stay away."

Organisers must stick to order

Speaking further on the representation of presidential candidates by their running mates, Okupe said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa tactically tried to pretend that the office of the president and the vice president is the same.

He said:

"To add insult to injury , yesterday at the Arise Tv Townhall Meeting ,the Vice Presidential candidate who purported to represent his Presidential Candidate, sought to explain his presence under the obnoxious pretext that the ‘Presidency is one’

"This is a blatant lie and to say the least a deceptive attempt to pull wool over the eyes of Nigerians."

Okupe told Legit.ng that he had contacted presidential debate organisers and got a confirmation that the outing was going to be a "presidential debate".

He, however, expressed his disappointment at the turnout of event during the debate.

Okupe affirmed thus:

"I exchanged messages with organisers of the event and we had an agreement that this was going to be a presidential debate.

"They responded in agreement. What they could have done was to stand their ground at that point and insist that it is should be a presidential debate."

Anyone may be called to do the job of the president, Okupe maintains

Further speaking, Okupe said that should the flag bearers continue like this, it might come to the point where anyone may be called to do the job of the president.

He added:

"Maybe at some point, if the presidential candidate is not in the country, we might get to the point where they will start sending campaign organisation DGs to represent the presidential candidates."

Peter Obi will only attend forums meant for presidential candidates, Okupe insists

Responding to questions whether Obi will attend forum meant for presidential candidates should representatives be sent by other party flag bearers, he said:

"Yes, we would not, (attend debates when other presidential candidate are not on the podium). If any other presidential candidate want to bring people from the streets we would not accept. Let us stick to the rules.

"Watch other developed countries. If it is presidential it is presidential; if it vice presidential it is vice presidential; if it is senatorial it is senatorial.

"It is just absolute disregard for the people of the country."

He added that the attitude of leadership to followership in the country is pathetic and that decision to present oneself as a presidential candidate should not start and stop at the purchase of nomination forms.

'I'll be in charge,' Peter Obi gives concise differentiation between office of president, vice president

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has given Nigerians an explanation of the different roles and titles bodied by the president and vice president of the country.

Speaking at Arise Television presidential debate that was monitored by Legit.ng, Obi said the office of the president and the vice president is not the same.

The Labour Party's flag bearer was responding to a question thrown at him by the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party's Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye.

