Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer did not take it lightly with Dino Melaye at the presidential debate

The former governor scolded Melaye for being 'unruly' at the event and calling out Obi's supporters

Obi while issuing a warning to Melaye said he would not sit and watch the former lawmaker make unruly accusations against his people

The 2023 flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi appeared not ready to take any prisoners during the presidential debate.

At the event which was aired on Arise Television on Sunday, November 6, Obi called out a former senator who represented Kogi's west senatorial district at the Eight Senate for insinuating that his supporters had taken over the question session at the debate.

Peter Obi issued a warning to Dino Melaye on live TV. Photo: Peter Obi, Dino Melaye

Source: Twitter

Trouble started after Melaye was caught on video calling one of the those who attended the presidential debate "Obi people'.

The attendee had earlier stood up to throw questions at the presidential candidates when the former lawmaker was heard saying in pidgin English, "Na wa o! Obi people".

In a swift reaction to Melaye's side comment, Peter Obi snapped at the former lawmaker who doubles as the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential council.

Obi who was seated at the platform reserved for the presidential candidates immediately pointed at Melaye saying:

"You see what is happening here, I won't take it! He called it Obi people. This colonel is an ANPP person and you call him Obi people.

“Stop that please Dino. Dino stop that; I've taken a lot from you here. What do you want? Why are you always calling me?"

While all this was going on, Melaye who had earlier been quite garrulous at the event feigned ignorance but Peter Obi insisted that he will not condone such behaviour.

Nigerians react to the incident

Reacting to the incident, Nigerians said Melaye collected 'Wotowoto" (back to back) from the Labour Party's flag bearer.

A tweep Raymond asked:

"What did Peter Obi really do wrong to these people?"

To this, Arinze Odira replied that the Labour Party's presidential candidate has challenged the status quo and the old players of Nigeria's politics seem to be uncomfortable with that.

For another Nigerian, all he could see was a Melaye playing a motor park tout during such a serious event that could steer the country in the right direction.

For Dante, the former lawmaker still thinks Nigeria is in the era of political thuggery.

He said:

"Dino still thinks we are in the era of agbero politics, People like him should never be given any access to leadership positions in the new govt, let them continue to do their rascality in their party. Good riddance."

For Oladiji Dada, the incident will help Nigerians see the human side of Obi and in the long run garner votes for him during the 2023 presidential election.

Dada said:

"Obi is going to garner more support with all these bcos people see the human angle in him, they see a man of compassion dat isn't ruthless with his approach, they see a man dat mirrors decency, they see a man that isn't insensitive to their plight. The optics are just perfect."

Source: Legit.ng