Peter Obi on Sunday, November 6, assured Nigerians that he would be in charge of affairs of the country once elected president

Obi made the declaration during the presidential debate which was organised by Arise television and monitored by Legit.ng

According to Obi who cited the 1999 constitution as amended, there is a difference between the office of the president and that of the vice president

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has given Nigerians an explanation of the different roles and titles bodied by the president and vice president of the country.

Speaking at Arise Television presidential debate that was monitored by Legit.ng, Obi said the office of the president and the vice president is not the same.

The Labour Party's flag bearer was responding to a question thrown at him by the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party's Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye.

Peter Obi has said that he will be in total control of all the affairs of Nigeria should he be elected president in 2023. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Melaye, a former lawmaker of the Eighth National Assembly asked Obi:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Do you as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party believe that the office of the president and the vice president is one and the same or they are different?"

Peter Obi responds to Dino Melaye

In his response, Peter Obi said both offices work together according to the tenets of the constitution but are not the same.

He also noted that the constitution allows some powers to be transitioned to the vice president, especially in cases where the president is unavailable or officially indisposed.

Obi's words:

"The office of the president and the office of the vice president is not the same, there is a commander-in-chief. The buck stops at somebody's desk.

"He (the president) can of course delegate that power, which is why when the president travels, we talk about transition.

"The vice president is not a commander-in-chief; in terms of coordination, they should work as a family, they should work together but as president and commander-in-chief, the decision and the buck stops at my desk."

I will be in charge and responsible for Nigerians

Speaking further, Obi said he will not be lackadaisical in delivering on his job should he emerge Nigeria's president at the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra state governor said he will be working in tandem with his vice president, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed to ensure Nigerians get the desired service for which they were elected.

He said:

"I will be responsible to Nigerians, Datti, my vice president will be working very closely with me even the constitution has areas where it delegated the vice president to head, it didn't say he (the vice president) is the commander-in-chief.

"So, I will be in charge but that notwithstanding, everybody in government, like Governor Okowa, has said, has to work as a family. A family doesn't mean that you don't have a head.

"In a family, the father is the head but it's still a family and they live together. So, we will be a family but I will be in charge."

Watch Peter Obi speak on being in charge as a president here:

'I've taken enough from you,' Peter Obi scolds former lawmaker at presidential debate, full video emerges

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer did not take it lightly with Dino Melaye at the presidential debate.

The former governor scolded Melaye for being 'unruly' at the event and calling out Obi's supporters.

Obi while issuing a warning to Melaye said he would not sit and watch the former lawmaker make unruly accusations against his people.

Rowdy session as Nigerians protest Okowa’s representation of Atiku at presidential debate, video emerges

Five presidential candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one political seat were at a debate on Arise Television.

The presidential debate had in attendance Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party while Bola Tinubu was completely absent at the event.

Source: Legit.ng