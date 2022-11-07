Chief Dele Momodu has commended Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for his performance at the recent Arise TV debate

Momodu, a respected media entrepreneur and chieftain of the PDP stated that Okowa outshined ohters at the debate

He also declared that the PDP will continue to attend such engagements to sell its manisfesto to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The director of strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu, has described the performance of the party’s vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at a recent parley, as top notch and very presidential.

Okowa who is the chief executive of Delta state and a former senator represented the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at a presidential town-hall meeting organised by Arise TV and the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja on Sunday, November 7.

Governor Okowa exchanging pleasantries with Senator Kwankwaso at the event. Photo credit: @RMKwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Momodu noted that the PDP vice presidential candidate demonstrated excellent knowledge of the Akitu/Okowa programs and reeled them out while proffering strategic answers to questions thrown at him by the panelists.

He said:

“We are lucky to have Governor Okowa as our vice presidential candidate and Nigerians can now see why Atiku Abubakar picked him as his running mate. It was not a fluke.

“He not only sold our recovery plan, he gave practical solutions to issues. You can see how he comported himself to the admiration of Nigerians when some supporters of other parties became virulent .

“We also saw how he reminded the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, former Governor Peter Obi that up until May, he was a member and presidential aspirant of the PDP.

“Ours is a campaign to recover Nigeria and at every opportunity, we do not forget to sell this to Nigerians. This was what Okowa did yesterday.

“We look forward to other engaging sessions like this and we at PDP are ready. We don’t shy away from debates unlike others.”

Source: Legit.ng