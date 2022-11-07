Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands an apology from Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi

Senator Melaye's demand is a sequel to Obi's outburst in the presidential debate staged by Arise TV on Sunday, November 6

Obi had accused Senator Dino of accusing his supporters of disrupting order at the presidential debate

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi describing him as one who lacks maturity.

Senator Melaye said this in a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, November 7.

Senator Dino Melaye described Peter Obi's outburst as unwarranted and unpresidential. Photo: Dino Melaye, Mr Peter Obi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Obi and Dino Melaye were involved in a heated outburst at the presidential debate held on Sunday, November 6.

It was gathered that Obi accused the former lawmaker of taunting his supporters and accusing them of taking over the sessions at the presidential debate.

Peter Obi who was furious at his attituded said:

"You see what is happening here, I won't take it! He called it Obi people. This colonel is an ANPP person and you call him Obi people.

“Stop that please Dino. Dino stop that; I've taken a lot from you here. What do you want? Why are you always calling me?"

Dino Melaye fires back at Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Senator Melaye took to social media to reply to Obi stating that the outburst was unwarranted and that his behaviour was unpresidential.

He said Obi's attitude shows that he is capable of physically assaulting his security detail if he becomes president.

Senator Melaye said:

"I didn't mention his name and I was really surprised to see that type of outburst from a presidential candidate, is that the type of president he is going to make? Just taking on people and showing unpresidential characteristics.

"I didn't do anything, that outburst is unwarranted, very unpresidential, unacceptable of a leader. A leader must be mature, one who wants to govern this country must be accommodating, must have a lot of patience, must have perseverance, these are the basic characteristics of a leader anywhere in the world."

He, however, maintained that he did not do anything or say anything that warranted the Labour Party presidential candidate to speak to him in such a manner.

Senator Melaye, in the video, immediately urged Obi to apologise to him over the outburst at the presidential debate.

He said:

"Next time you want to go for a debate, be as calm as the PDP vice-presidential candidate. That was very unpresidential and I deserve a serious apology."

