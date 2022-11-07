Bola Tinubu's decision to stay away from public scrutiny via presidential debates continue to generate reactions

PDP chieftain and media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu says the APC candidate is too timid to answer questions

Shaibu urged Nigerians to reject a candidate who wants to be president but does not want to be interviewed for the job

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, special assistant, public communications to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has reacted to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's absence at a recent debate.

Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to show up at the parley and also refused to send a representative at the event organised by Arise TV in collaboration with the Centre for Development and Democracy in Abuja on Sunday, November 6.

Tinubu's refusal to show up at presidential debates continues to draw criticisms from the opposition. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Although Atiku, who is currently out of the country, was absent at the town hall meeting, he was represented by his running mate and Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Shaibu in a statement on Monday, November 7 said the former Lagos state governor is too timid to answer questions.

His words:

“With barely 100 days to the presidential election, 17 presidential candidates have had interviews with the media, only one has continued to evade the media and that is the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When a person’s persona is built on a lie, then such a person’s conscience will continually haunt him, forcing him to exhibit paranoia even when no one is chasing him.

“This describes the character of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu has continued to avoid public scrutiny or elaborate media interviews where he can answer questions about his source of wealth and his background.

“Now that he is seeking the highest office in the land, Tinubu has made it clear that he will not attend media interviews or debates. In other words, he wants automatic job employment without an interview.”

Shaibu lamented that since emerging as the presidential candidate of the APC in early June, Tinubu has not shared a stage with any of the candidates.

He stated:

“He was absent from the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, he was absent from the Peace Accord signing, he failed to attend the conference by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and recently, he did not deem it fit to grace the Arise Town hall meeting even though he was in Abuja.

“It is clear that Tinubu is too timid to answer questions. His handlers cannot leave him on his own because he will surely goof as he has always done. Instead, they present him as a genius to Nigerians and prevent him from speaking since silence cannot be quoted.

“This was the same way they sold the APC in 2015 until the façade later came crashing down. Nigerians must not repeat this disaster in February lest we become a laughing stock in the comity of nations.”

