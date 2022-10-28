The Lagos state chapter of the APC has received no less than 5000 defectors from the PDP in the state

The defectors were said to be Olajide Adediran, the PDP governorship candidate's "Lagos for Lagos" movement

The state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, received the defectors at the APC office in Ogba area of Ikeja in Lagos

Ikeja, Lagos - About 5,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state on Thursday, October 27.

According to The Nation, the defectors are members and supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor’s movement, “Lagos for Lagos".

5000 PDP members join APC in Lagos Photo Credit Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Instagram

They put on orange T-shirts and fez caps and stormed the APC office on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja, holding brooms, singing and dancing.

The state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, received the defectors and the APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Speaking to the defector, the deputy governor said while it was possible for anyone to be misled, it was foolishness to continue to be on the wrong part after the right path had been discovered.

His statement reads in part:

“The state is moving in a right direction. This is the right decision. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the eye of talents and ability to manage people.

Source: Legit.ng