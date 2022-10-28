Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are still behind bars amid allegations of organ harvesting levelled against the couple

The former deputy senate president and his wife might face a long jail term if found guilty as charged

Meanwhile, some concerned Nigerians have begun to agitate for his release by the UK Magistrates

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ongoing organ harvesting allegation case against Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice in a UK court, there are strong agitations demanding the release of the embattled politician.

On Wednesday, June 22, Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were charged to a UK Magistrate’s Court for allegedly plotting to travel with a 21-year-old boy to harvest his organs.

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are currently facing charges of alleged organ harvesting in the UK. Photo: Senator Ike Ekweremadu

Meanwhile, the Concerned Nigerians United for Ekweremadu and Family on Thursday, October 27, appealed to the UK government to release the embattled senator on bail, Daily Trust reported.

While speaking to journalists in Abuja, the group said Senator Ekweremadu and his wife have always been citizens with pedigree and honour.

They said their philanthropic activities had impacted many lives, less privileged and families across the country.

"Ekweremadu will be discharged and acquitted" - Sawa

Paul Sawa, leader of the group, urged the UK judiciary to exhibit a fair justice approach to both the accused and the alleged victim.

Sawa said he is optimistic that the former deputy senate president will prevail in the suit against him.

He said:

“it is trite that justice delayed is justice denied.”

Senator Ekweremadu’s daughter begs public for kidney, reveals why family members cannot help

Earlier in September, the daughter of Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia, released an emotional statement amid her battle with kidney disease.

Sonia, 25, begged members of the public to come to her aid and save her life by helping with a kidney donation.

The lawmaker's daughter who is currently in the UK also explained why her family members could not help.

Lady agrees to donate her kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter

Meanwhile, Miss Martha Uche says she is ready to donate her kidney to save the life of Ike Ekweremadu's daughter.

The Ilorin-based lady said she has seen this in her dream and she is now ready to do the needful without anything attached.

Recall that the London Metropolitan Police charged Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, with conspiracy to traffic a child to the UK.

