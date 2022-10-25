PDP members in their hundreds have joined the APC in Sokoto state, expressing commitment to work for the victory of the broom party in the 2023 poll

The defection is coming a few months before the 2023 general elections in a state considered to be one of the strongholds of the umbrella party

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Sokoto state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that another set of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined its fold ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to The Nation, the party made this known in a statement signed by Bashar Abubakar, the special adviser to Senator Aliyu Wamako, APC senator representing Sokoto North, on Tuesday, October 25.

Abubakar stated that the defectors were led by the PDP zonal scribe and some ward executives in the Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

The statement added that the new members were received on a short occasion at the Sabon Birni town by Alhaji Idris Bobir, the running mate of the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.

His statement reads in part: “the scores of defectors were an indication that the leading party in the state had become a history.”

Abubakar reiterated that the APC is committed to providing social amenities and that the party works closely with members to meet the people’s needs in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The defectors said they joined the broom party to contribute their parts to the victory of the APC in the 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng