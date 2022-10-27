Photos of two APC governors (Ben Ayade and Dave Umahi) and the PDP counterparts (Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu) have emerged

The four powerful politicians were said to have held a closed-door meeting in Rivers on Wednesday, October 26

There is a strong suspicion that the agenda of the meeting is related to the 2023 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, and his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi, met with Nyesom Wike (Rivers) on Wednesday, October 26.

Needless to say, while Ayade and Umahi are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike is a staunch and very influential chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting of these PDP and APC governors was held in Rivers (Photo: TheCable)

Source: UGC

Thus, the meeting, Ayade, Umahi, and Wike which was also attended by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia came across as strange to a lot of political observers on Wednesday.

Although nothing yet is known about the meeting's agenda, there are claims and suspicions that it is related to the 2023 general elections, especially the presidential poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Cable has it that the meeting was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital behind closed doors.

2023 election: Wike, Ikpeazu enter fresh permutation with 2 powerful APC governors

The crisis rocking the PDP had taken a new dimension as the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, along with his counterpart in Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, made a fresh move.

The governors met with their counterparts in Cross River and Ebonyi states, Ayade and Umahi, who are members of the APC at Wike’s Rumueprikon country home in Obio-Akpor local government area of Port Harcourt.

How many APC governors did Wike meet?

A source who was closer to the development confirmed the arrival of the governors, adding that they quickly went into a closed-door meeting.

However, the source, who spoke anonymously, declined to give further information on the parley. Ikpeazu is one of the 4 Wike’s camp governors fighting against the structural injustice in the umbrella party.

PDP Crisis: Atiku’s chance drips as Wike’s strong ally rejects ex-VP’s powerful slot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo state and strong ally of Wike of Rivers state, had turned down the position of the Ondo state PDP presidential campaign chairman.

Source: Legit.ng