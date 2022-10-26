Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo state and strong ally of Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, has turned down the position of the Ondo state PDP presidential campaign chairman

Mimiko, who led Wike's team in negotiating with Atiku over the long rift between the two PDP leaders, said he was neither consulted nor consented to the list and that he stands with Wike on justice and fairness

Governor Wike and four other southern governors have been calling for the removal of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to accommodate fairness and equity

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suffered another defeat in his rift with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

This is because of the rejection by the former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko, of his appointment as the Ondo state chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council in the state.

Mimiko did not only reject the appointment but also noted that he would not abandon his support for the Rivers state governor over his call for equity within the umbrella party.

Recall that Mimiko is the leader of Governor Wike’s negotiation team with Atiku Abubakar’s team during the move to settle the rift between the two PDP leaders.

The ex-governor was named as the leader of the newly constituted Ondo PDP presidential campaign council, scheduled to be inaugurated on Thursday, October 27.

John Akindunro, Mimiko’s special assistant on media and digital communications, in a statement on Wednesday, October 26, said the former governor has been disturbed by calls and messages from associates on whether he has abandoned the call for equity that governor Wike and four other governors are making.

Wike and other governors are demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a precondition to support Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Mimiko said he was neither consulted nor consented to the published list.

The statement reads in part:

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Mimiko is unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believes a credible push for a PDP victory is possible."

