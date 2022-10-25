The leadership of the Obi-Datti Media Campaign office has called on Nigerians to reject presidential candidates who speak or address them by proxy.

A statement released by the campaign office of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expressed displeasure over a challenge thrown at the party's flag bearer to the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo in his call, challenged Peter Obi's son to organise a successful campaign rally in Anambra state on behalf of his father.

The minister likening his challenge to what Seyi Tinubu, the son of the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was doing said that is expected that the family members of the presidential candidates are involved in the campaign process.

However, reacting to Keyamo's challenge, the Obi-Datti Media office in the statement seen by Legit.ng said the only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria.

The statement said:

"After that one became a parasite to the state government he served with his entire family while the the other left government house and he and any members of his family never collected a dime from Anambra state. This assertion is verifiable for Keyamo and his other hirelings.

"Unlike Tinubu and his household who have grown to be stupendously wealthy with no identifiable industry or means of making money outside the state government for over two decades."

The statement added that if Keyamo had taken time to study the Obi family, he would have known better to avoid the comparison.

It added:

"The other time Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi was threatening fire and brimstone over Lagos, then the daughter and now the son is showing off with rally. Do you blame a people struggling to keep a family business?

"The Tinubu family have cornered the commonwealth of Lagos state which they now run as a family enterprise.

"Obi’s family is not part of his politics, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds."

Further describing Peter Obi as the man seeking the mandate of the Nigerian people to serve them in his capacity as president not any other member of his family, the campaign office said Nigerians must reject anybody desiring to be president by proxy.

The leadership of the campaign office also urged Nigerians to join Peter Obi to demand that all presidential candidates, not their wives, sons or daughters should engage in seeking the people's votes.

It added:

“It’s dangerous and discomforting when we cannot differentiate public funds from family and private funds and a serving Minister of the Republic is defending and celebrating it.

“But that is exactly what Nigerian youths through the Obidient Movement are out to halt through their take back Nigeria mantra."

