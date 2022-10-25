Comments by Festus Keyamo urging Peter Obi to bring his family into politics has been rebuffed by Labour Party

The APC presidential campaign council spokesman had hailed Seyi Tinubu for campaigning for his father, urging Peter Obi's son to do same

But the campaign team of Obi stated that Tinubu household sees politics as business and is struggling to keep it going

FCT, Abuja - The Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation has stated that no family members of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi will square up with Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, to campaign for office for the former Anambra state governor ahead of the 2023 polls.

The campaign team was responding to comments made by Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council.

Tinubu's son Seyi, has been very visible in his father's campaigns. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Keyamo had chided Obi for not bringing his family members into his team campaign team unlike Seyi and his sister, Folashade, who has been very visible campaigning for his father.

Responding, the Labour Party campaign team said Keyamo is unwittingly exposing his candidate and the desperation around his household for the APC candidate to become president at all costs.

The campaign team stated categorically that the Labour Party's presidential candidate family is not part of his politics.

Part of the statement seen by Daily Independent newspaper reads:

“The attention of the Obi-Datti media campaign office has been drawn to a challenge thrown to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi by one of the opponents’ attack dogs, the minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo for his son to organize a successful campaign rally in his state, Anambra akin to what APC flag bearer’s son Seyi Tinubu did for his dad in Lagos.

“But the attack dog forgets to differentiate the two sons and their fathers. The only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria.

“After that one became a parasite to the state government he served with his entire family while the the other left government house and he and any members of his family never collected a dime from Anambra state. This assertion is verifiable for Keyamo and his other hirelings.

“Unlike Tinubu and his household who have grown to be stupendously wealthy with no identifiable industry or means of making money outside the state government for over two decades.

“If Keyamo had taken time to study the family he speaks for very well he would have avoided this comparison that is bound to expose the parasitic life of his principal and understand why the entire household is headlong in the campaign.

“Obi’s family is not part of his politics, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds.

“We, therefore, join our candidate to demand that candidates, not their wives, sons or daughters are seeking the peoples’ votes and they should be scrutinized by the people.”

