Benue, Makurdi - The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has endorsed the presidential bid of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, Vanguard newspaper reports.

Governor made this declaration when Peter Obi paid him a visit to empathise with him over the havoc caused by the flood in the state over the past few days.

Governor Samuel Ortom has urged Nigerians to drop tribal sentiment and vote the right while acknowledging Peter Obi as the right candidate. Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom

The Benue state governor during his speech described the Anambra state governor as one who is noble, laced with integrity, character, and trustworthiness.

He stated Obi's capability is what Nigeria needs to get it fixed from the numerous shortcomings it has encountered over the years.

Governor Ortom also decried the current state of the nation requires people who can turn things around for good and salvage the nation from its current predicament.

"Nigerians must not vote by ethnic sentiments" - Governor Ortom

The Benue state governor further noted that if Nigerians can erase the bias of tribe, and ethnicity then the country will be able to produce good leaders.

He said:

“Nigeria is sick and surviving on oxygen. The country is on life support and everything is in disarray.

"Let us, therefore, put aside partisanship and join hands to salvage the country. I have said before and I am repeating this again, we must look at the 3 major candidates and see who has the capacity to deliver this country and make things work.

"Let us be frank with ourselves because we are toying with the future of 200 million people. Nigeria deserves a better leadership that is proactive, foresighted, and visionary and Obi is that man.”

