Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has commended @OGersh, one of his supporters, for taking his campaign to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro

Obi said he is always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from his supporters ahead of the 2023 general election

The former Anambra state governor promised to make sure Nigeria regains its position as the pride of Africa if elected

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general election, says he is always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from his supporters, popularly referred to as "OBIdients".

Obi said this in a Twitter post on Thursday, October 27, while commending @OGersh, one of his supporters, who climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag at the Uhuru peak.

Peter Obi commends his supporter who took the Labour Party campaign to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra state tweeted:

"I am always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from the OBIdients in Nigeria and Diaspora. Your many acts of sacrifices reassure me of your patriotism and flaming desire to take back your country for good.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Thank you @OGersh for taking our OBIdient message to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice."

2023 elections: Peter Obi makes fresh promise

Obi also promised @OGersh that if elected in 2023, he will make sure Nigeria regains its position as the pride of Africa.

"I assure you and every Nigerian that under my watch, Nigeria will regain its position as the pride of Africa. It may be a tough journey, but we are not stopping, till we get to the top," the Labour Party flagbearer added.

Mechanic refuses to collect money from car owner after seeing Peter Obi's sticker on vehicle

In another report, a mechanic in Edo state refused to collect money from a car owner after fixing her car because she is a supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi.

The lady had approached the mechanic when the car developed a fault, but he declined payment after working on it because he saw the poster of Obi.

The excited lady took to social media to do a video of the mechanic while he was still working in the car.

Source: Legit.ng