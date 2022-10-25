Members of the Obidient movement have promised to ensure the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate wins the election

The Obidients were reacting to a statement made by the Edo state governor who said they would run out of steam before the elections

Obi's supporter also encourage their colleagues to ensure they make efforts to collect their PVCs from INEC offices ahead of the 2023 elections

Supporters of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, have vowed to make a resounding statement in the forthcoming general election.

Obi's supporters popularly referred to as Obidients made the statement in response to the remarks by the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, who said they will run out of steam before the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi's supporters have vowed to intensify their move to get their candidate elected for the 2023 presidency. Photo: Peter Obi, Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Obaseki who had in the past month while attending a meeting to address the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Obidient movement is one that must be studied.

The governor during the meeting also said that members of his family are Obidient as nobody (majority of Nigerians) talks about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But in his address on Monday, October 24, Obaseki said that the Obidient movement will lose its momentum before the 2023 presidential election.

Nigerians react to Obaseki's 'prophecy'

Reacting to the governor's remark, a Twitter user, @AfamDeluxo urged Peter Obi's supporters to ensure they collect their Permanent Voters' Cards.

His words:

"Dear Obidients, Governor Obaseki said you guys are going to run out of steam soon. Do you agree? Obviously No.

"Please, go and get your PVC and keep preaching the good news of Peter Obi. We must make a statement come 2023.!!!"

Another user, @Ghudfada11 said remembering Obaseki's remarks about the Obidient movement energieses him.

He said his team to support Peter Obi increases with such remarks and will continue until the old order of politicians are kicked out of power.

His words:

"Each day I remember this my steam increase by and it will continue like that until we kick out this evil politicians and put Peter Obi into power as the Commander in Chief of Arm Forces..

"Obaseki we Nigerians will shock you with a new Nigeria which is PO-ssible by God Grace/"

2023 election: Finally, Peter Obi addresses aggressive attitude of ‘Obidients’ on social media

Labour Party bannerman, Peter Obi had taken stand firmly behind his Obidient supporters after numerous allegations of their unruly character on social media.

He accused opposition of instigating such aggression and unruly attitude in disguise on social media.

Obi stated that the frank perspective of some of the Obidients was due to the collapse state of the system.

2023 election: “Peter Obi is the man”: Powerful PDP governor publicly declares

In another development, Peter Obi's popularity is becoming more and more glaring as he is not just popular amongst the masses but also among his contemporaries

Governor Samuel Ortom of the Benue state becomes one of the latest PDP chieftains to endorse the Labour Party flagbearer.

This act further proves that the ongoing crisis within the PDP is yet to reach a near end.

Source: Legit.ng