Nigerians across the globe have been warned against listening to politicians who aim to divide the nation

The call was made by the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu

According to Ayu, there is a need for the people to shun politicians who feed them with empty promises ahead of every election season

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to desist from having dealings with politicians hell-bent on dividing citizens.

The opposition's national chairman also urged Nigerians to shun politicians who have mastered the art of giving empty promises which they cannot deliver to the people.

Iyorchia Ayu has called on Nigerians to shun politicians who are divisive with their words. Photo: PDP

Daily Trust reports that Ayu while delivering his goodwill message at the 8th National Convention of the Catholic Social Forum of Nigeria warned that the present circumstances in the country require Nigerians to think before acting.

He added that political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) offering the same faith ticket to Nigerians should be rejected at the polls.

Ayu noted that the ruling party with its same-faith ticket has nothing to offer the people rather than a continued show of its insensitivity and divisiveness.

Also speaking at the event, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy Senate president charged Deltans to vote out the PDP in the state at the 2023 general election.

Omo-Agege who is contesting for the seat of governor in Delta made the call during the official inauguration of the APC campaign organisation in Asaba, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng