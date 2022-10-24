Just about 72 hours before the conduct of the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May, Peter Obi, one of the frontline aspirants, pulled out and left the lead opposition party.

The former governor of Anambra state would later join the Labour Party and pick its presidential ticket.

Some PDP chieftains are backing Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Since emerging as the LP presidential candidate, Obi’s popularity has grown impressively ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has even been tipped by some major polls to win the election.

Though he is no longer in the PDP, some chieftains of the party have also dumped Atiku Abubakar (PDP presidential candidate) to declare support for Obi.

1. Dr Sampson Orji

Dr Sampson Orji, a PDP chieftain and former governorship aspirant, has said he would vote for Obi against his party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

He said Obi’s antecedents and competence had put him above other presidential candidates, including Atiku.

Orji also stated that he is not leaving the PDP.

2. Babatunde Gbadamosi

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a former governorship candidate (African Democratic Party/2019), is a popular PDP chieftain in Lagos state.

Gbadamosi, who is also a former Lagos East Senatorial Candidate of the PDP, defected to the Labour Party in August to back Obi.

He said Obi’s presidential bid has rekindled his hope.

3. Chief Adesunbo Onitiri

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, another PDP chieftain in Lagos state, has defected to the Labour Party.

Onitiri added that he is backing Obi to become president in 2023.

4. Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor

Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor is another PDP member who has declared support for Obi over Atiku.

Ifaluyi-Isibor said he remains a PDP member but supporting Obi to win the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain is the Director of Mobilisation, Nigeria Diaspora Youth Coalition For Peter Obi.

2023 elections: Wike reveals why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku, Ayu’s photos

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the PDP presidential candidate does not want him and Rivers to campaign for him ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Rivers state governor said this on Monday, October 24, while explaining why the photos of Atiku and the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, have been missing from the party's campaign materials in the state.

Governor Wike also claimed that Atiku did not consult him before he picked members of his campaign council from Rivers state.

