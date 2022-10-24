The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said Atiku and the PDP do not want him to campaign for them

Wike also accused the PDP presidential candidate of selecting Rivers state's enemies as members of his campaign council without consulting him

The Rivers governor made the statements he explained why Atiku and Ayu's photos are not on the PDP campaign materials in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, does not want him and Rivers to campaign for him ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Rivers state governor said this on Monday, October 24, while explaining why the photos of Atiku and the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, have been missing from the party's campaign materials in the state.

Governor Wike said Atiku and PDP said they don't need him to campaign for them. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Atiku Abubakar

Wike made this known at the inauguration of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, Channels TV reported.

2023 presidential election campaign: Atiku did not consult me, says Wike

Governor Wike also claimed that Atiku did not consult him before he picked members of his campaign council from Rivers.

He said the PDP presidential candidate selected “enemies” of Rivers into his campaign council for the 2023 general elections.

“Some people have asked me why is it that they don’t see the presidential candidate’s picture (and) the party chairman’s? I said what are you talking about?

"The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of the presidential council without a whole governor of a state having a contribution,” he said.

Wike: Atiku, PDP said they don't need me

Wike stressed that by not involving him in selecting campaign council members from Rivers, Atiku and the PDP have indicated they don't need him to campaign for them.

"So, they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t need Rivers people to campaign for them. Will you force yourself?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state without the contributions of us,” The Nation also quoted Governor Wike as saying.

Wike versus Atiku: The latest about the PDP crisis

The PDP has been battling an internal crisis since Atiku's emergence as the party's presidential candidate.

Wike and his allies want Ayu to resign, arguing that the party's presidential candidate and the national chairman should not come from the same region.

With Ayu's refusal to resign, the Rivers state governor and his allies have not attended any of Atiku’s rallies since the official commencement of campaigns.

