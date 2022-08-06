The Labour Party has gained another member in the person of Babatunde Gbadamosi

The former Lagos governorship candidate announced his resignation from the PDP

Gbadomosi publicly declared his support for his new party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Babatunde Gbadamosi, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, has defected to the Labour Party.

Gbadamosi, a former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party and a former Lagos East senatorial candidate of the PDP, disclosed this on Friday, August 5, The Guardian reports.

Babatunde Gbadamosi has dumped PDP for the Labour Party. Photo credit: @BOGbadams

Source: Twitter

In a statement shared on Facebook, the 54-year-old politician said he had completely lost hope in Nigerian youths but Obi and his choice of running mate have rekindled his hope.

The statement read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The exit of Peter Obi from the PDP and his subsequent emergence as the presidential candidate of the LP, and his brilliant choice of Mallam Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate have rekindled my hope.

“I hereby publicly declare my resignation from the PDP and wish all the remaining members well.”

Gbadamosi also declared his support for LP presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi. He stated:

“By the same token, I also hereby publicly declare my support for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.”

Nigerians welcome Gbadamosi

Dr.Etuk @etuk_dr wrote on Twitter:

"Welcome on board sir, you made the right decision, let’s take our country back."

Peter Collins Obi @Colinsuba stated:

"It is with Great pleasure that we Receive and welcome you to this Movement Sir. Nigeria will be great again! An LP win is not a win for PO & YDBA but a win for every Nigerian, including the Bats and thieves. I REMAIN OBIDIENTLY YUSFUL."

Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku, Festus Keyamo says

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, rated Peter Obi, ahead of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in terms of his capacity to make decisions.

Keyamo said Obi is ahead of the former vice president in terms of leadership experience. He added that Tinubu is a better presidential candidate as he has the capacity to lead. He described the APC presidential candidate as a wealth creator.

Keyamo added that Atiku is not tested and trusted, Premium Times reports. He asked:

"So how are we going to hand the country to somebody who has never held a position—who has never shown capacity where he makes the final call?"

Source: Legit.ng