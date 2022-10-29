The presidential ambition of the ruling APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to receive support in the polity

A few months before the 2023 elections, a chieftain of the party, Hajiya Munawwarah Yazid maintained that Tinubu and his running mate will deliver just like they did as governors in Lagos and Borno state

The northern politician further noted that if Tinubu wins in 2023, he will sustain and even surpass the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Sokoto state, Hajiya Munawwarah Yazid, has declared support for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's ticket.

In the buildup of the 2023 polls, she said the party’s presidential candidate Tinubu, will be a game changer for Nigeria, The Punch reported.

Yazid maintained that the combination of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, is a good omen for Nigeria,

She added that the duo will replicate their achievements in Lagos and Borno states where they were former governors.

“Tinubu is an achiever just as he is a tested and trusted accomplished technocrat. He will certainly change the narrative in the country if elected,” she said.

“The duo are tangible achievers in their own ways. Both were former governors and former senators.

“Their respective states were massively transformed when they successfully led Lagos and Borno states.

“They will surely replicate those feats for Nigeria if elected during the 2023 presidential poll,” Yazid added.

