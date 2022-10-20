The lead opposition party, PDP, has lost one of its strong members in Lagos state, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, to the Labour Party

Onitiri said he joined the Labour Party to support the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the party's flagbearer

The ex-PDP chieftain also added that a lack of internal democracy in his former party made him pitch his tent with Labour Party

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lagos, Nigeria - Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, has defected to the Labour Party to contest the forthcoming Lagos Central senatorial election.

Onitiri said he dumped the PDP for Labour Party due to a lack of internal democracy and in order to support the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, in line with the call by the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a PDP chieftain in Lagos, has joined Labour Party. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @onitiri4senate

Source: Twitter

2023 elections: I left PDP with my supporters, Onitiri says

Onitiri said he left the PDP with his numerous supporters, admirers and friends in Lagos Central Senatorial District to ensure a resounding victory for the Labour Party in the coming general elections in Lagos state, Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Here I am, imploring the entire Lagosians and residents to actively support and vote massively for the Labour Party so as to salvage our ‘wrecked’ country from total destruction and imminent calamity," the LP new chieftain said.

Nigerian youths should reclaim their country, Onitiri says

The former PDP chieftain also charged Nigerian youths to reclaim the country "from the 62 years of criminal misrule of the old politicians.

He noted that the forthcoming general election is crucial and strategic to the country's continued existence.

2023 elections: Onitiri advises Nigerians against selling votes

Onitiri urged Nigerians not to sell their votes but to vote their conscience and vote wisely.

“Nigeria is too sick to be trusted with old, nepostic, tribalistic and expired politicians to govern," the Labour Party chieftain said.

He added that Nigerians needed a vibrant and visionary leader to fix the nation's problems.

Onitiri's move from PDP to Labour Party: Nigerians react

Wale Sowemimo commented on Facebook:

"This is what is called "Jumping from Frying Pan to Fire". Moving from PDP TEAM A to PDP TEAM B is moving from Bad to Worse!

"Governor Wike has already told you guys the blunt reality! Nothing can shake Governor Sanwoolu and Bola Tinubu in Lagos State, the entire South West and most other parts of the country.

"Who can stand before a Tsunami, a TSUNAMI JAGABAN for that matter! GOD Bless NIGERIA!"

Abiodun Adewole said:

"What is the difference between Labour Party and PDP? Two children from one offspring. Moving from PDP to Labour and moving from Labour to PDP is just like rigmarole on one point or moving without movement. Congratulations."

Barryo Adams said:

"What is the Electoral Value of this man and what, why, who and where can the Labour Party make political impacts in the Lagos State political calculations?"

Hycinth Nduka said:

"PDP should not come to spoil this people's party just as they moved to APC. Both are the same, should be screened properly please."

2023 elections: Wike reveals why PDP, other parties should not contest against Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Meanwhile, in a shocking twist of event, Nyesom Wike, a PDP governor, openly declared support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's second term bid.

Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, is seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Rivers state governor said any political party contesting against APC in Lagos would be wasting time, as Sanwo-Olu’s performance would outshine anyone campaigning against him.

Source: Legit.ng