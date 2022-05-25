Ahead of the presidential primaries of the opposition PDP, a frontline presidential aspirant on the party's platform, Peter Obi, has resigned his membership

Obi's resignation from the PDP was contained in a letter submitted to the national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu

Before his sudden resignation, the former Anambra governor had gone round the country to seek the support of delegates for the presidential primary

A report by The Nation claims frontline presidential aspirant Peter Obi has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The newspaper stated that the letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Former Anambra governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has left the PDP ahead of the party's primaries. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

The Anambra-born politician who had gone round the country to seek the support of delegates for the presidential primary of the PDP, pulled out less than 72 hours to the contest, Daily Trust also reported.

Obi, a former Anambra governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Atiku or Peter Obi? Prophet predicts who will win PDP's 2023 presidential ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Godfrey Gbujie predicted that Obi would clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP in the forthcoming primary election.

Gbujie, the ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in the southeast, made the revelation in a media conference on Wednesday, May 18, in Awka, Anambra state.

Legit.ng gathered that the 65-year old celibate prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo who is based in Enugu said that after his emergence, Obi would assume the position of the political arrow head in Southern Nigeria.

2023: Peter Obi reveals what he’ll do if his PDP presidential bid fails

Meanwhile, Obi when asked about his chances of toppling the likes of Governor Wike, Atiku and Bukola Saraki, conceded that the determinant will be the delegates who will be present at the primaries to vote.

He stated that he plans not to impose himself on delegates, rather he will give them room to decide what they want.

“I am not going to impose myself on them; it’s for the delegates to reflect on the nation and decide what do we do to guarantee a future for our young ones," he said.

Source: Legit.ng