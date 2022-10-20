Abia, Umuahia - Sampson Orji, an Abia state gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has openly declared his support for the Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi for the presidency ahead of his party’s flagbearer Atiku Abubakar.

As reported by Premium Times, Orji made this known via a statement issued in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, on Thursday, October 20.

Orji said Peter Obi has more competent traits than his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Peter Obi

The guber aspirant said he is supporting Peter Obi on the premise of competence and not sentiments of their ethnic relations.

Orji said:

“I’m a PDP man till tomorrow, but I will support Obi, not because he is Igbo but because of what he represents. Obi is a movement. My family and friends will vote for him.

“Atiku is my friend, but Obi is a better candidate. Aside from competence, equity also favours Obi’s candidacy.”

“South-East only zone yet to be president” – Orji

He further stated that the southeastern region of Nigeria is the only zone yet to have occupied the presidential seat since the inception of democracy in 1999.

Orji also questioned why Atiku did not support Peter Obi’s presidential bid despite their history together as associates and the latter being selected as his vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential poll.

He said:

“South-East is the only zone in Southern Nigeria yet to take its turn at the Presidency. Why can’t Atiku support Obi, who was his running mate in 2019?

“I must speak the truth: What are we gaining in PDP that for 16 years it was in power, Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway is not passable? You cannot drive from Umuahia to Ikot Ekpene or Owerri to Umuahia on a good road. So, it is blindness to tell me to support Atiku, when we have Obi who has shown competence and capacity to take Nigeria out of the woods. Should I work against him because he is Igbo?”

