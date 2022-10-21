One of the stories that went viral in mainstream Nigerian news media is on the wedding photos of late MKO Abiola and Professor Zainab Duke Abiola. The photos laid to rest claims that Zainab was never married to the June 12 poll.

Duke Abiola Releases Pictures of Her Wedding With MKO

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola had released pictures of her wedding with Chief MKO Abiola after rumours suggesting she was never married to the late frontline politician.

The lawyer, who was recently in the news over an allegation of assault against her orderly, said she got married to Abiola in 1985.

World University Ranking 2023: List of Top 10 Varsities in Nigeria Emerges

The Times Higher Education (THE), a British magazine specialising in higher education worldwide, has released its World University Rankings 2023.

The ranking includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

Updated List of Universities that Have Announced Resumption, Examination Dates after Suspension of ASUU Strike

After eight months, the Professor Emmanuel Osodeke-led Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) finally called off its strike on Friday, October 14.

Though the union maintained that the federal government is yet to fulfil its demands fully, it asked universities across the country under its membership to reopen for academic activities.

2023 Presidency: Tension as 4 More PDP Governors Threaten to Dump Atiku, Give Reason

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as four more governors reportedly threatened to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governors said they will leave Atiku's presidential campaign if he accepts the demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

List of Most Expensive Secondary Schools in Nigeria, Their Jawdropping Tuition Fees Emerge

Going by their tuition fees, some secondary schools in Nigeria are clearly off-limit for children from middle-class families in the country.

Most, if not all, the school in this category follow the British and American curricula which are international educational standards that capture modern reformation and trends in all walks of life.

Wike Drops Bombshell, Says “Atiku Is Not the Only Candidate of the PDP”

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in a media chat on Friday, October 14, maintained that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not the only candidate of the party.

The PDP chieftain made this assertion while noting that he is busy campaigning for the opposition party in Rivers state.

2023 Election: Sanusi Tells Tinubu His Political Party, Reveals What Cost Him His Job at CBN

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, has told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that he is not a member of any political party.

Sanusi told Tinubu that Nigeria is his party while speaking on “Improving subnational resilience against global economic chocks” in Kaduna on Saturday, October 15

