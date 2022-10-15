Going by their tuition fees, some secondary schools in Nigeria are clearly off-limit for children from middle-class families in the country.

Most, if not all, the school in this category follow the British and American curricula which are international educational standards that capture modern reformation and trends in all walks of life.

The tuition fees of some very expensive schools in Nigeria are up to N6m per year (Photo: @Nairametrics)

In ascending order, the schools are as follows:

1. American International School Lagos (AISL)

Founded in 1964, the American International School is for preschool to grade 12 where the high school students graduate with a US High School diploma, with an option of earning an International Baccalaureate diploma.

The school's students (over 600 in population) are mostly Americans while others are Indians, Britons, Nigerians, Canadians, South Africans, Israelis, Lebanese, and Dutch (Netherlands). The remaining students come from more than 50 different countries.

The tuition costs $$28,049 for Middle school, and $32,165 for High school (2022/23 academic session).

2. British International School (BIS)

Situated in Victoria Island, Lagos, and founded in 2001, BIS is a multi-national, co-educational school for day and boarding students ranging from 11 to 18 years an

BIS is one of Nigeria’s most expensive schools, having established itself as a leading British-style educational institution whose students are not more than 20 in a class.

Students are prepared for the IGCSE and Advanced Level courses of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE).

The school fees stand in the neighbourhood of N6.1 million for day students and N8.1 million for boarding students.

3. Lekki British International School

Famed as Nigeria’s first British boarding school established in September 2000 in Lekki Phase 1, Lekki British International School's mission is to create an environment where students can discover and develop their potential.

The tuition at Lekki British International School is approximately N4.6 million per annum for day students and N6.8 million for boarders yearly.

4. Grange School

Founded in 1958 with the goal of offering education tailored according to the UK English National Curriculum, the school is a non-profit, co-educational, independent day academic institution. It is located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Nigeria.

There are 430 boys and girls in the primary section of Grange School, which includes the reception class through year 6, ranging in age from 4 to 11 years old. The secondary phase is years 7 through 11 with about 326 students between the ages of 11 and 16+.

The school charges around N4.5 million for day students, and N6.5 million for boarders annually.

5. Day Waterman College

The college was founded in 2008 and is located in Asu Village, close to Abeokuta, Ogun, Nigeria.

There are about 500 students, ages 11 to 16, who attend this school.

The college’s mission is to develop young people into leaders who will create the needed change in their country, which is why students are encouraged to participate in the extensive and varied co-curricular program.

Day Waterman College's tuition fee is N5.3 million per session and it is for boarding students only.

6. Meadow Hall School, Lagos

Meadow Hall, established in 2002 and located in Lekki II, is a co-educational institution that uses an integrated curriculum of Nigerian and British content.

The fees are around N3.2 million for day students and 5 million for boarders per session.

