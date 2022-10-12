The Times Higher Education (THE), a British magazine specialising in higher education worldwide, has released its World University Rankings 2023.

The ranking includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

Students at one of Nigeria's largest universities, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the 2023 ranking analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications.

It also included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

"Overall, we collected over 680,000 datapoints from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data," THE stated.

What are the best universities in Nigeria?

According to the ranking, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos share the top spot in Nigeria.

Both universities, which are federal government-owned, ranked between 401 and 500 globally.

Covenant University, a private varsity, is the third-best in the country and ranked between 601 and 800 globally.

What are the top 10 best universities in Nigeria?

Below are the top 10 best universities in Nigeria, according to the Times Higher Education 2023 ranking:

S/N Universities Nigeria Ranking Global Ranking 1. University of Ibadan (UI) 1 401-500 2. University of Lagos (UNILAG) 1 401-500 3. Covenant University (CU) 3 601-800 4. Bayero University Kano (BUK) 4 1001-1200 5. Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 4 1001-1200 6. University of Benin (UNIBEN) 6 1201-1500 7. University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) 6 1201-1500 8. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) 6 1201-1500 9. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) 7 1500+ 10 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) 7 1500+

