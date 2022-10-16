The crisis in PDP has taken a new turn as four party governors teamed up against Governor Wike and his allies

The governors threatened to dump Atiku's campaign if the PDP presidential candidate bowed to Wike's pressure and made Iyorchia Ayu resign as the national chairman

Among the four governors are Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as four more governors reportedly threatened to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a report by The Nation, the governors said they will leave Atiku's presidential campaign if he accepts the demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

Governors Obaseki, Ishaku, Diri and Fintri reportedly team up against Wike and his allies. Photo credits: Governor Godwin Obaseki, Governor Darius Ishaku, Douye Diri, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri

Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are demanding Ayu's exit before they will back Atiku's presidential bid.

According to them, it is wrong for the party's presidential candidate (Atiku) and the national chairman (Ayu) to come from the same region, north.

Sources cited by the newspaper said Atiku was already considering giving in to Wike's demand.

However, at least four PDP governors have also now threatened to leave him if Wike has his way regarding Ayu's exit.

2023 presidency: Four PDP governors teaming up against Wike

The governors are:

Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo state) Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa state) Governor Duoye Diri (Bayelsa state) Governor Darius Ishaku (Taraba state)

The four governors are reportedly backed by several notable party members in the evolving stand-off.

Why Wike and allies must not have their way

The four PDP governors are said to be peeved by Wike’s overbearing attitude, adding that "he has done his worst".

They also expressed worries that Wike and his supporters may still make fresh demands even after succeeding with the sack of Ayu as national chairman.

"With the way they’ve carried on so far, some leaders of the party are insisting that it will be wrong to allow one man to hold the entire party to ransom in this manner,” a source was quoted as saying.

Apart from Wike, there are four other governors in his camp: Seyi Makinde (Oyo state), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

PDP crisis: Wike, allies travel to Spain

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 14, Governor Wike took some of his righthand men in the PDP to Madrid, Spain, for another meeting.

Among those who accompanied Wike to Spain on Friday night are Governors Makinde, Ortom and Ikpeazu. Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu state might join his PDP colleagues later.

The trip to Spain happened hours after Wike's live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, where he alleged that the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was involved in bribery of an outrageous scale.

