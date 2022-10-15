Comrade Isaac Balami has emerged as the Deputy Campaign Manager 1 of the Labour Party presidential council

Balami, a former Trade Union Congress spokesperson, recently joined the party after selling his aircraft hangar

The Borno-born politician had said he was dumping the APC because of the inequality and injustice under the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party on Wednesday, October 12 unveiled its campaign council, giving management and various positions to individuals it claimed were capable would ensure that a new Nigeria emerges in 2023.

Prominent among those to lead the management team of the campaign council was a former Trade Union Congress spokesperson, Comrade Isaac Balami.

Balami, a former president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers emerged as the Deputy Campaign Manager 1.

Balami (second from right) with others at the Obi-Datti campaign council team. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

He recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and moved to the Labour Party in solidarity with the Obi-Datti movement.

During his official declaration for the Obi-dient movement, Balami announced that he had sacrificed his aircraft hanger worth billions of naira for the sake of rescuing Nigeria.

The Labour Party management team for the 2023 polls includes Doyin Okupe as the Director General of the Council, Oseloka Obaze as Deputy Director General, Yusuf Bello Maitama as the Deputy Director General (North) while the Deputy Director General (South) went to Denzel Kentebe.

The positions of the Deputy campaign Manager 1 and 2 went to Comrade Balami and Eyitemi Taire respectively.

Speaking, Balami said it has been a tough battle but Nigerians will be victorious at the end, pledging his full commitment towards the emergence of a new set of leaders in 2023.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Okupe, boasted that the Labour Party already has about 15 million votes on ground and was sure of victory in the coming election.

He said it took 12 million votes for the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2023 election.

His words:

“As we begin the 2023 round of electioneering campaigns, the registered voter population figure has tripled since 2019. More than 60 per cent of the nearly 100 million registered voters today are the youths.

“This shows that there are more new voters in the voter register than old ones, and all the newly-registered voters are `OBIdients’.

“It is just for us to pray for life till the elections; we will show them. Nigeria is a youthful stream and they are ready to support Labour Party all the way.’’

