After eight months, the Professor Emmanuel Osodeke-led Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) finally called off its strike on Friday, October 14.

Though the union maintained that the federal government is yet to fulfil its demands fully, it asked universities across the country under its membership to reopen for academic activities.

Some Nigerian universities have announced resumption dates following the suspension of the ASUU strike. Photo credits: University of Port Harcourt, University of Abuja, Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Following the directives, many universities have announced their resumption dates, while some announced the dates their Senate will be meeting to decide when they will resume.

Some who were about to start examinations before the strike began have also announced when the exercise will begin.

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

On its verified Facebook page, the University of Port Harcourt announced on Friday, October 14, that all "Year One B students" for First Semester 2021/2022 academic session are to resume Sunday, October 16.

They will start revision on Monday, October 17, while their First Semester examinations will take place between Monday, October 24 and Saturday, October 29.

For the Second Semester 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions, all students are to resume Sunday, October 30, while lectures commence Monday, October 31.

University of Abuja

The University of Abuja said its portal is now open for registration and students should complete theirs not later than two weeks from Friday, October 14.

"This is to inform our undergraduate and postgraduate students that following the suspension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the portal is now open for registration.

"Students should complete their registeration not later than 2 weeks from now," the University stated on Twitter.

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology

All Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) students are to resume academic activities on Monday, October 17.

Federal University of Lafia

According to the Federal University of Lafia, all students will resume the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session on Sunday, October 21.

Academic activities will commence on Monday, October 31.

Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE)

Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) has also directed all its students to resume the 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, October 17.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) also posted on its official Facebook page on Friday that academic activities will resume on Monday, October 17, to complete the 2021/2022 session.

Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED)

Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) resumed immediately on Friday, October 14.

This is according to a tweet by Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, a journalist with The Punch.

Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa

Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa will commence the first semester, 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, October 31.

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike will also reportedly resume on Monday, October 17.

Universities holding Senate meeting on Monday and Tuesday

Below are the universities holding Senate meetings on Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18, before deciding resumption dates, according to Tolu-Kolawole, a tertiary education reporter.

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) - Senate meeting on Monday

Federal University Lokoja - Senate meeting Monday

Federal University Dutsin - Monday

University of Ibadan - Monday

Adekunle Ajasin University - Monday

University of Benin (UNIBEN)- Tuesday

Note: This report will be updated as other universities announce their resumption dates.

