Sanusi Lamido, the former Emir of Kano state, has revealed to the presidential candidate of the APC that his political party in Nigeria

According to the former governor of the CBN, the fact that he does not belong to any political party in Nigeria cost him his job at the apex bank

The former governor of the CBN lamented and called for transparency and credibility in the management of the NNPC Limited

Kaduna, Kaduna - The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, has told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that he is not a member of any political party.

Sanusi told Tinubu that Nigeria is his party while speaking on “Improving subnational resilience against global economic chocks” in Kaduna on Saturday, October 15, PM News reported.

Sanusi tells Tinubu he has no political party Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Which political party is Sanusi supporting in the 2023 election?

During his address to the audience, in which Tinubu was in attendance, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I keep repeating, hope you remember that I lost my job at the central bank for this same problem. It is not about a particular party. I have no party. My party is Nigeria. This is the problem we had in 2014. Asiwaju (Tinubu) knows my party is Nigeria.”

What is the latest about Sanusi Lamido?

The grand Khalifah of the Tijaniyyah Movement of Nigeria lamented the economic woes confronting Nigeria, including oil theft, rising debt profile, unbalanced subsidy payment, and soaring foreign exchange rates.

He then called for transparency and credibility in the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

2023 Election: Sanusi drops another bombshell, predicts possibility of Mali, Burkina Faso’s dilemmas.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sanusi Lamido, the former Emir of Kano, has said if dying Nigeria's economy is not rescued on time, the country may land in a similar situation with the likes of Mali and Burkina Faso.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said Nigeria's economy has been tied to the oil and gas sector while fuel subsidy has crippled the economic growth.

The grand Khalifah of the Tijaniyyal Movement of Nigeria made the assertion while expressing pity on the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng