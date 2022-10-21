Nigeria's main opposition party has finally decided to focus on its campaign and convince the electorate the party to vote for in the coming elections

Amid the crisis rocking the PDP, the leadership of the party has announced that it will be holding its presidential rally in Edo state on Saturday, October 22

This new development was confirmed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the Director General, Atiku Presidential Campaign, for the 2023 general elections

The presidential campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), is making a stop at the Southern Nigerian state of Edo, on Saturday, October 22.

The PDP bigwigs are expected to be at the rally which holds 10: 00 am on Saturday with all elected governors on the platform of the party have been invited.

PDP is set to hold its presidential rally in Edo state on Saturday, October 22. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

The Director General, Atiku Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this in an invite obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 20.

According to Gov Tambuwal,

“All elected PDP Governors, Members of PDP National Working Committee, NASS Members, NEC Members, BOT, Members, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates; and Stakeholders to the EDO State Presidential Campaign rally."

The venue for the event is the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin city Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng