Rumous that Professor Zainab Duke Abiola was never married to Chief MKO Abiola has been laid to rest

The Abuja-based lawyer and human rights activist has released pictures of her wedding with the late frontline politician

Professor Abiola has been in the news lately over an allegation by the Nigeria Police Force that she has since denied

FCT, Abuja - Professor Zainab Duke Abiola has released pictures of her wedding with Chief MKO Abiola after rumours suggesting she was never married to the late frontline politician.

The lawyer, who was recently in the news over allegation of assault against her orderly, said she got married to Abiola in 1985.

Prof Zainab Duke Abiola released pictures of her wedding with MKO. Photo credit: Duke-Abiola

A source close to the legal practitioner told journalists in Abuja:

“The facts are that having married Moshood Abiola under the European Matrimonial Act Professor Zainab became his legitimate wife.

“The wedding was attended by society's great and good including the 17th and 18th Sultans of Sokoto, Royal Fathers and Christians alike the couple were also legitimately married under the European Union Marriage Act.

“The reason for her affinity to the Sokoto Caliphate is because her great-grandfather ,His Royal Majesty King Opukroye Duke-Africa, an oil trader, was very close to the ancient Sultans.

“It is true that Professor Zainab's marriage to Chief MKO endeared him to Northern Nigeria and contributed to his winning the June 12 elections.”

Prof Duke-Abiola denies beating police orderly, narrates her own side of story

Recall that the allegation of assault against a police officer, Inspector Teju Moses, was recently denied by Professor Abiola.

In a video clip that went viral recently, the officer was seen in uniform bleeding, seated on the floor and asking to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

But in a statement issued on her behalf by the Afro-European Lawyers League, and made available to Legit.ng, the professor said it was strange that the IGP will forcefully

violate the fundamental Rights and liberties of a distinguished law-abiding citizen and proceed to forcefully take her pictures and maliciously publish same in the print and electronic media in this nascent democratic dispensation.

IGP reacts as professor allegedly beats up police orderly

Earlier, Professor Abiola was arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting her orderly in Abuja.

The police public relations officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, September 22, said that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has said that the suspect should be prosecuted.

He added that the IGP strongly condemned the alleged assault, adding that the operatives of the police were going after the fleeing domestic worker complicit in the assault.

