Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed deep truths regarding his rift with PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

In a chat with selected journalists on Friday in Rivers, Wike noted that the leadership is aware of his position and the reason for his continuous noise-making, but he is not shifting ground

Amid the crisis rocking the PDP, a few months before the 2023 polls, Wike said he is busy campaigning for the opposition party in his state

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in a media chat on Friday, October 14, maintained that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not the only candidate of the party.

The PDP chieftain made this assertion while noting that he is busy campaigning for the opposition party in Rivers state, Channels TV reported.

Governor Wike says amid the crisis rocking the PDP, he is busy campaigning for the party in Rivers state. Photo credit: @GovWike

Interestingly, the crisis rocking the opposition party worsens as the Rivers governor and other aggrieved members are insisting Ayu must resign and the national chairmanship position must be ceded to the southern region of Nigeria.

2023: Names, details of four powerful Govs assigned to beg Wike for Atiku, PDP, emerge

Four south-south governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been assigned to plead with their Rivers counterpart Nyesom Wike to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in next year’s election.

The governors saddled with the responsibility are Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Douye Diri(Bayelsa); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

This was made known in a communique at the end of south-south PDP Governors Forum hosted in Uyo, Akwa Ibom by Governor Udom Emmanuel

2023 elections: APC, PDP crisis gets messier as strong chieftains issue fresh threats

As the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 elections commenced nationwide, more controversies resulting from internal wrangling have emerged among the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that both APC and PDP have been able to manage their differences and had been engaging stakeholders in meetings in order to resolve their internal crisis, but efforts seem not to be yielding as positive results as expected.

The bone of contention with the PDP is Wike's grievances over the way he was treated by the party and its presidential candidate during and after the primaries of the main opposition party.

