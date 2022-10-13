The ruling APC is yet to announce the date for the commencement of its presidential campaigns even after meeting with its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, October 10

Tinubu at the meeting presented his manifesto to the APC NWC, governors, and other top members of the campaign council

The campaign council's spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, spoke after the meeting and revealed the party's next moves

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders on Wednesday, October 13, received a draft manifesto presented by the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu presented the draft manifesto when he met with the party's National Working Committee (NWC), governors and the top echelon of the Presidential Campaign Council at the Transcorps Hilton Hotel.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima met with the members of theAPC NWC and PCC on Wednesday, October 12. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

When will APC presidential campaign kick-off

Despite meeting in Abuja, the APC stakeholders failed to announce the date for the commencement of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the APC leaders said it was President Muhammadu Buhari’s diary that would determine when the party kick-starts the activities.

Recall that the ruling failed to kick-off its presidential campaign following the crisis within its fold over the composition of the campaign team even as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INE) has lifted the ban on public campaigns for the 2023 elections.

What is the update about Bola Tinubu's manifesto?

After receiving Tinubu's manifesto, the stakeholders set up a committee to fine-tune it to conform to the understanding of the ordinary man on the street, TheCable also reported.

Festus Keyamo (SAN), the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said the meeting reached key resolutions.

“We are a very united party; we are working in unison towards one purpose. What we did today (yesterday) was to review the draft of the manifesto. Our candidate is not a candidate that operates on his own. He tries to carry everybody along," he said.

He said President Buhari is the chairman of the APC campaign council and the party will have to take "his diary into consideration in picking and choosing the date."

The minister, however, said the campaigns would start soon though he there is no date yet regarding when the campaign council would be inaugurated.

APC campaign kick-off: Nigerians react

Israel Eghort commented on Facebook:

"They are waiting to resolve their issues with ASSU so we don't throw stones at them during their campaigns. That's why they are now rushing things."

BUCHI LAFZONEe alleged:

"They are waiting to copy and paste from Labour Party … nothing more .. Labour lees and others follow .. that’s how they copied our million Match awareness rallies that they have never done before."

Amos Temitope Omole commented:

"The Muslim -muslim ticket is giving them serious headache, they don't even know where to start."

