The tripartite committee meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) consisting of its National Working Committee (NWC), Governors and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) is ongoing at the Hilton Transcrop Hotel, Abuja.

The meeting, a follow-up to last Wednesday’s, is to harmonise the party’s campaign council list, review and approve the nationwide presidential campaign programme prepared by Governor Simon Lanlong’s PCC.

Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all the NWC members, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors and PCC members are in attendance.The meeting, which was to hold on Tuesday was postponed due to the National Awards ceremony…

