The national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, was obviously absent at the meeting of the party's stakeholders with the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Recall that Adamu has allegedly written a letter to Tinubu, accusing the presidential hopeful of breaking his agreement with the party on the PCC's list

Though the party later dissociated itself from the letter, a source revealed that Tinubu had decided to take the bull by the horn and called all aggrieved members to the political round table

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) holds crucial meetings with its national working committee (NWC), governors and the presidential campaign council (PCC).

According to The Nation, attendance at the meeting included the presidential candidate of the party and his running mate, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

Adamu absent at APC leaders' meeting Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The meeting was held at the Hilton Transcrop Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday, October 12.

The meeting was reported to harmonise the party’s campaign council list and review and approve the nationwide presidential campaign programme prepared by the party’s campaign DG, Simon Lalong.

However, there is suspicion of disunity within the ruling party's leadership as the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Recall that Adamu was reportedly alleged to have written a letter to Tinubu to express his grievances on the published list.

Tinubu was alleged to have singlehandedly edited the presidential council list and removed the nominees of some stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari’s.

The NWC was led to the meeting by the deputy national chairman (north), Senator Abubakar Kyari.

According to The Punch, a source who spoke confidently revealed that the meeting was expected to last 2 hours but may extend to 4 hours.

The source added that the final council of the presidential campaign list would be concluded.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made known to the public, the source said Tinubu has decided to adjust the list by inviting all stakeholders of his campaign, including those aggrieved over the exclusion of their nominees in the earlier 422-man list of the presidential campaign council to the roundtable.

The source said:

“Although the meeting was supposed to take two hours but from the look of things, it may extend to four. But at the end, some things are certain. They will conclude on the composition of the final council list as well as a date for the campaign kick-off.”

Others present at the meeting are

Femi Gbajabiamiala, speaker of the house of representatives.

Governors of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Kebbi, Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Borno, Ebonyi,

Yobe and Deputy of Zamfara

Adams Osohmole, Deputy Director General, Operations

Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, Deputy Director Geberal, Admin

James Abiodun Faleke, Secretary

