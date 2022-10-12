Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is certain of his victory in the forthcoming elections as he is unrelenting in his quest to further convince Nigerians to vote for him in 2023 and give him one last opportunity to turn things around for good

In the build of the general elections, the spokesman of the presidential campaign council revealed Tinubu's long-awaited manifesto is almost ready and would be served soon to the public review

Festus Keyamo made this known to the press immediately after Wednesday’s meeting between Tinubu and members of the APC national working committee

The spokesman of the presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, says the long-awaited manifesto of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has been surgically reviewed and approved by APC stakeholders.

Keyamo made the disclosure while addressing newsmen immediately after Wednesday’s tripartite meeting between Tinubu, the Progressive Governors Forum and the Presidential Campaign Council and members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

Festus Keyami hinted that Tinubu’s manifesto would soon be released to the people. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Keyamo sheds more light on Tinubu's manifesto

According to a report by The Punch, the closed-door meeting, which was held for about three hours at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, witnessed a heavy flow of traffic and security presence, on Wednesday, October 12.

Keyamo told journalists that the stakeholders deliberated far beyond what people may have earlier speculated.

He said:

“What we did today was to review the draft of our manifesto. Our candidate is not one who operates on his own. He tries to carry everybody along. And so he presented a draft of the manifesto to all the stakeholders to look at it today.

“Guess what? Almost all the stakeholders gave that draft more than 90 per cent pass.”

