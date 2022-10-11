Ahead of the 2023 elections, Senator Gaya said VP Yemi Osinbajo is committed to Tinubu's presidential bid on the APC's platform

Gaya said the claims that Osinbajo was sidelined from the APC presidential campaign team was not true

The APC senator from Kano state said even Tinubu personally visited Osinbajo to ask for his support after emerging the party's presidential candidate

Kano - Senator Kabiru Gaya says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are "working together".

The Kano senator said Tinubu, after emerging as the ruling party's presidential candidate, visited Osinbajo in his house and asked for his support, Daily Trust reported.

Senator Gaya said VP Osinbajo is not sidelined from the APC presidential campaign team for the 2023 elections. Photo credits: Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Will Osinbajo support Tinubu's presidential ambition?

Legit.ng gathers that Senator Gaya added that contrary to reports making the rounds, the vice president was not sidelined in the formation of the APC presidential campaign team.

“I am a member of Tinubu campaign team, so the issue of sidelining anyone does not arise. Even the president has said he wants Osinbajo to be with him in running the affairs of the country to ensure seamless handover.

“There is nothing like Osinbajo is sidelined because after the primaries, we were in Osinbajo’s house when Tinubu came and said he needed our support. We had over two hours’ discussion. They are working together. Politics should not divide us," Gaya, who served as the Director-General of the support groups of Osinbajo during the primaries, said.

2023: Osinbajo is committed to Tinubu's presidential ambition, says Gaya

Gaya who spoke to newsmen in Kano reiterated that Osinbajo remained committed to the presidential ambition of the APC candidate, Tinubu.

He expressed optimism the APC would sweep the votes in all the electoral positions in Kano state, predicting that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) would come second while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would come third.

According to the senator, APC is not worried by the growing strength of the NNPP.

Pro-Osinbajo group asks Fani-Kayode to apologise to Nigerians for supporting Muslim-Muslim iicket

In another report, a group of legal practitioners under the auspices of the ‘Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo’ have called on the director of new media of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, to apologise to Nigerians.

The lawyers said Fani-Kayode ought to tender an apology for recanting on his advocacy against a Muslim-Muslim ticket because he was given a role in the APC presidential campaign team.

The call was contained in a statement issued by the group’s publicity secretary, Barr. Tom Adoji, in Abuja on Monday, October 10 in reaction to a recent newspaper article where Fani-Kayode called on Osinbajo to support the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

