Senator Kashim Shettima has been handed the baton to join other presidential aspirant to sign the peace treaty for the 2023 general election

It was gathered that the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is away in the United Kingdom for consultative purpose

However, speculations has it that he might be in the UK on medical grounds for proper medical attention

FCT, Abuja - Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be available for the peace pact signing slated for Thursday, September 29.

According to Premium Times, the APC stalwart is said to be in the United Kingdom as he will be represented by his subordinate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Senator Kashim Shettima has been billed to represent his principal, Bola Tinubu at the upcoming peace treaty for the 2023 general election.

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu had left the country for the UK on Sunday, September 25 to have a meeting with an undisclosed group.

Speculation arises over Tinubu's health

Meanwhile, there are speculations that his trip to the UK might be on medical grounds so as to get medical attention.

The peace pact signing is organized by the National Peace Committee (NPC) and headed by the former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

In some other quarters, it is believed that Tinubu’s absence was a major reason why the ruling party is yet to kick off its campaign activities properly.

It will be recalled that in August, there was a similar occurrence when the APC flag bearer missed out on the Nigerian Bar Association Conference in Lagos with Shettima standing for the APC stalwart.

The likes of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were all in attendance for the event where they were given an avenue to sell themselves.

Earlier in the week, the former head of state, Abdulsalam met with the electoral body INEC as an agreement was reached for the presidential candidates to sign two treaty documents.

The content of the agreement to be signed is to ensure a violent-free election while the other is to accept the outcome of the results after INEC's declaration.

The first treaty will be signed on Thursday, September 29 while the other treaty will be signed in January.

Why APC indefinitely suspended campaign kick-off

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu has been accused of appointing directors and assistant directors without consulting with other stakeholders.

The northern governors were reportedly displeased with Tinubu's choice of James Faleke and Adams Oshiomhole in the campaign council.

Faleke, the secretary of the APC campaign council, has been alleged to be running the council's secretariat like a mafia, all these compounded to the indefinite suspension of the campaign kick-off.

Big loss for Tinubu as powerful chieftain dumps APC, pledges loyalty to PDP

In another development, there is crisis in the camp of the two major political parties in Nigeria, the APC and the opposition PDP.

In fact, the development has led to cross carpeting of major party stakeholders, from the PDP to the APC and vice versa.

A few months before the 2023 general elections, an APC chieftain, Hon. Ibinabo Dawari has dumped the ruling party and for the PDP in Rivers.

