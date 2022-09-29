There was drama at the venue of the signing of the Peace Accord by presidential candidates of various political parties that would be on the ballot in the forthcoming 2023 election.

The event which took place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Thursday, September 29, was organised by the National Peace Committee and well attended by the presidential candidates from almost all the participating parties except Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Sowore challenged the sitting position given to Shettima at the signing of the peace accord for presidential candidates in Abuja. Photo: Omoyele Sowore, Vanguard

Source: UGC

However, trouble ensued at the event venue when Sowore was given a seat behind Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state and the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

Shettima was at the venue of the event to represent Bola Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Angered by the decision of the organisers to allow Shettima, a vice-presidential candidate of APC to seat in the front row where presidential candidates were seated, Sowore launched a war of words on the former Borno state governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obviously urged to maintain his peace by some participants of the event, Sowore said he will continue to push his position in the affairs of the country.

His words:

"That doesn't mean that I will not keep saying or pushing my position, it's the same position that I have with him sitting in front. I confronted him and asked why is he sitting here when Tinubu is not here.

"If I was sitting there, I will not stand up for him because Tinubu is the one who is supposed to be here not him. You cannot be running for Nigeria in absentia."

In a tweet shared shortly after the incident, Sowore said:

"At the Presidential “Peace Accord” signing in Abuja, I had to challenge Al-Mustapha Abacha's henchman and Kashim Shettima who took the position of presidential candidates because @officialABAT⁩ was nowhere to be found but organisers let him sit in front!"

Tinubu finally speaks on his major plan for Nigerians once he becomes president in 2023

Nigerians have been assured of a good level of development should the ruling party retains power in the 2023 presidential election.

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, September 28.

According to Tinubu, he would work with his running mate to ensure that the country gets to its desired future.

2023 election: You cannot engage in campaign of hate', MNT warns Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, others

In other news, politicians across the country have been warned against spewing hate and engaging in campaigns of calumny.

The call was made by the president of the Movement for Nigeria's Transformation (MNT), Edward Ogba.

According to Ogba, MNT is determined to promote unity, peace and progress in Nigeria in order to achieve the desired development.

Source: Legit.ng