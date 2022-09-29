Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, is being dragged by Nigerians on Twitter who want to where the state of things with the former governor

Nigerians' demands for Tinubu's whereabouts followed a response by the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole when he said on live TV that he was not sure if Tinubu is in Nigeria or not

Tinubu, who is nicknamed the lion of Bourdellon, was satirically referred to as the lion who left the jungle when it gets mature, which literarily means he was nowhere to be found when campaigns officially started

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media to ask for the whereabouts of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, who was recently reported to be having a secret meeting in the United Kingdom, was expected to have started rolling the ball as the 2023 presidential campaign kick started.

Nigerians knock Tinubu for slow start of presidential campaign Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, September 28, for former national chairman of the APC, said on a live broadcast that he was not sure if Tinubu is in Nigeria or not.

This has generated the question, “where is Tinubu?” on Twitter, a microblogging, begging for answers from the ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A netizen identified as Ozo Nna Nyere, said Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, has been shouting “when jungle mature”, now that the race has started, the lion of the jungle is nowhere to be found.

He said:

“Festus Keyamo @fkeyamo has been shouting "When jungle mature" when the campaign has not started. now jungle don mature and the animal that claimed to be the lion has ran out of the jungle.”

Fresh crisis rocks APC as Tinubu overrides Buhari, governors, other party’s decisions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has been reported to be sowing the seed of discord in the ruling party over the party's presidential campaign council

The presidential hopeful was reported to have singlehandedly reviewed the list that was generally agreed upon and made some changes by removing some names and adding another

Tinubu allegedly removed the name of the wife of the former senate president, Margeret Okadigbo, who President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated to be the southeast coordinator of the campaign

Source: Legit.ng